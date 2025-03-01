Longwood visits South Carolina Upstate, looks to break road skid

Longwood Lancers (17-13, 6-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-24, 2-13 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -7.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will try to end its four-game road skid when the Lancers visit South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans are 4-9 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Mister Dean leads the Spartans with 5.4 boards.

The Lancers are 6-9 in conference games. Longwood scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Christmas is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lancers. Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.