Longwood squares off against South Carolina Upstate in Big South Tournament

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-20, 6-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-10, 11-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays in the Big South Tournament against South Carolina Upstate.

The Lancers’ record in Big South games is 11-5, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Longwood leads the Big South with 13.2 assists per game led by Kiki McIntyre averaging 3.3.

The Spartans’ record in Big South games is 6-10. South Carolina Upstate is 1-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Longwood makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). South Carolina Upstate averages 53.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 59.5 Longwood gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

Cassie Gallagher is averaging 9.8 points for the Spartans. Gwen Jenkins is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.