Longwood Lancers play the Winthrop Eagles, seek 4th straight win

Longwood Lancers (19-9, 10-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-13, 8-6 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Winthrop.

The Eagles have gone 9-3 in home games. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Lancers are 10-4 against Big South opponents. Longwood is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Winthrop’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Winthrop gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Wagner is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mariah Wilson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Malea Brown is shooting 41.1% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.