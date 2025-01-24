Longwood Lancers face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, look for 9th straight win

Longwood Lancers (15-5, 6-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-15, 1-5 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood is looking to keep its eight-game win streak intact when the Lancers take on South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans have gone 3-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.7 turnovers per game.

The Lancers are 6-0 in Big South play. Longwood is the Big South leader with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 8.7.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rebekah Gordon is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.6 points for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mariah Wilson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Amor Harris is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 49.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 15.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.