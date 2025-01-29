Longwood Lancers face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, look for 4th straight victory

Longwood Lancers (16-6, 5-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lancers take on Gardner-Webb.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-3 at home. Gardner-Webb is second in the Big South with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Selden averaging 8.7.

The Lancers are 5-2 in conference matchups. Longwood is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 78.6 points per game, 1.8 more than the 76.8 Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Lancers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jamaine Mann is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games.

Michael Christmas is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12.3 points. Colby Garland is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.