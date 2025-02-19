Longwood hosts Simmons and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-15, 5-7 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-11, 5-7 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Longwood after Darryl Simmons II scored 27 points in Gardner-Webb’s 96-87 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Lancers are 11-3 on their home court. Longwood has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-7 in conference games. Gardner-Webb is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

Longwood is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Longwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lancers. Angelo Brizzi is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simmons is averaging 17.7 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jamaine Mann is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.