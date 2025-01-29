Longwood hosts Gardner-Webb following Hawkins’ 26-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-12, 4-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 6-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Longwood after Ashley Hawkins scored 26 points in Gardner-Webb’s 77-65 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers are 8-2 in home games. Longwood is the Big South leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 3.5.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-3 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Longwood’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is shooting 50.2% and averaging 11.3 points for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hawkins is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 15.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.