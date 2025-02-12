Longwood faces High Point following Brown’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (13-11, 8-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-8, 7-3 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts High Point after Malea Brown scored 20 points in Longwood’s 80-67 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers have gone 9-3 at home. Longwood has a 6-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 8-3 in Big South play. High Point scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Longwood scores 70.8 points, 11.5 more per game than the 59.3 High Point gives up. High Point has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.0 points for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Zavala is scoring 10.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Panthers. Lauren Scott is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 12.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.