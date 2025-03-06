Long Island Sharks take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on 5-game skid

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-18, 9-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-22, 3-12 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU enters the matchup against Cent. Conn. St. after losing five straight games.

The Sharks have gone 6-8 at home. LIU ranks ninth in the NEC with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Janessa Williams averaging 5.4.

The Blue Devils are 9-6 in NEC play.

LIU scores 53.4 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 67.0 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 61.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 67.3 LIU gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 12 points and 7.3 rebounds. Sirviva Legions is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dagny Slomack is scoring 8.9 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

