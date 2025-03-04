Long Island Sharks play the Chicago State Cougars in NEC Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (4-27, 4-12 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (16-15, 12-4 NEC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU and Chicago State meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Sharks’ record in NEC games is 12-4, and their record is 4-11 in non-conference play. LIU is eighth in the NEC with 11.9 assists per game led by Terell Strickland averaging 4.2.

The Cougars are 4-12 in NEC play. Chicago State has a 2-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

LIU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than LIU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Davis is averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 12.5 points for the Cougars. Quincy Allen is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

