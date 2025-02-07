Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge following Tucker’s 26-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (11-10, 7-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-17, 2-10 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge after Savannah Tucker scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 71-57 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors have gone 2-8 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Beach have gone 7-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is ninth in college basketball with 38.5 rebounds per game. Rachel Loobie leads the Beach with 8.3.

CSU Northridge scores 56.2 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 69.6 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than CSU Northridge has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Tumlin is scoring 8.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Tucker is averaging 16.5 points for the Beach. Jada Crawshaw is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.