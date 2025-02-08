Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge after Tumlin’s 21-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (11-10, 7-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-17, 2-10 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts Long Beach State after Kelly Tumlin scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 65-61 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors have gone 2-8 at home. CSU Northridge is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beach have gone 7-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is ninth in college basketball with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Rachel Loobie averaging 8.3.

CSU Northridge scores 56.2 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 69.6 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Adams is averaging 6.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Loobie is averaging 8.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Beach. Savannah Tucker is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.