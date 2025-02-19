Long Beach State plays UC Riverside, looks to end home slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-13, 8-7 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-11, 8-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on UC Riverside looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Beach are 7-5 in home games. Long Beach State has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Highlanders have gone 8-7 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Long Beach State averages 69.3 points, 12.2 more per game than the 57.1 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State allows.

The Beach and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is averaging 17.3 points for the Beach. Rachel Loobie is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Wickstrom averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Seneca Hackley is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.