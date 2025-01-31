Long Beach State hosts UCSB after Borter’s 20-point performance

UCSB Gauchos (11-9, 5-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-8, 7-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Long Beach State after Zoe Borter scored 20 points in UCSB’s 68-53 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach have gone 7-3 in home games. Long Beach State ranks second in the Big West with 13.7 assists per game led by Patricia Chung averaging 2.9.

The Gauchos are 5-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB is fourth in the Big West scoring 63.6 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Long Beach State scores 69.3 points, 9.4 more per game than the 59.9 UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is averaging 15.4 points for the Beach. Chung is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jessica Grant averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Alyssa Marin is shooting 28.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.