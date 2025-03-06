Long Beach State hosts Ma and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (16-14, 12-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-12, 11-7 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Long Beach State after Sabrina Ma scored 23 points in UCSD’s 69-46 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach have gone 9-5 at home. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 37.9 boards. Rachel Loobie paces the Beach with 8.8 rebounds.

The Tritons are 12-6 in conference matchups. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Long Beach State averages 69.7 points, 11.7 more per game than the 58.0 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Tritons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Jada Crawshaw is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tritons. Gracie Gallegos is averaging 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.