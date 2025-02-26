Long Beach State faces CSU Bakersfield, seeks to end 11-game slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-17, 6-11 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-21, 3-13 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State enters the matchup with CSU Bakersfield after losing 11 in a row.

The Beach have gone 3-9 at home. Long Beach State gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Michael Xzavierro is averaging 4.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jemel Jones is averaging 18.4 points for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.