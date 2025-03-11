Long Beach State Beach face the UC Riverside Highlanders in Big West Tournament

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-14, 12-8 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (16-13, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays in the Big West Tournament against UC Riverside.

The Beach’s record in Big West play is 12-8, and their record is 4-5 against non-conference opponents. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Rachel Loobie leads the Beach with 8.7 rebounds.

The Highlanders’ record in Big West play is 12-8. UC Riverside has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Long Beach State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 58.7 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 69.2 Long Beach State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Beach won 75-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Savannah Tucker led the Beach with 19 points, and Seneca Hackley led the Highlanders with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loobie is averaging 9.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Beach. Tucker is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 10.7 points for the Highlanders. Hackley is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

