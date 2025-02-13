Long and Tarleton State host Grand Canyon

Tarleton State Texans (16-9, 7-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-2, 9-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Grand Canyon after Jakoriah Long scored 25 points in Tarleton State’s 68-61 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Antelopes have gone 15-0 at home. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 4.8.

The Texans have gone 7-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State averages 64.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Grand Canyon makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Tarleton State has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Texans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erikstrup is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Antelopes. Trinity San Antonio is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Texans. Long is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 13.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

