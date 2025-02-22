Lombard and the Purdue Boilermakers visit conference foe No. 8 Ohio State

Purdue Boilermakers (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destini Lombard and Purdue take on Jaloni Cambridge and No. 8 Ohio State on Sunday.

The Buckeyes are 13-0 in home games. Ohio State ranks third in the Big Ten with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Cotie McMahon averaging 8.3.

The Boilermakers are 2-13 in Big Ten play. Purdue gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Ohio State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue averages 63.2 points per game, 1.0 more than the 62.2 Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. McMahon is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Rashunda Jones is averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Boilermakers. Kendall Puryear is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

