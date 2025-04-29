Logano responds to criticism from Hall of Famer, asks ‘Has Chipper Jones ever driven a race car?’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Logano wondered Tuesday if Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones had ever driven a race car at Talladega after the former Atlanta Braves slugger criticized the NASCAR champion in a series of social media posts.

Jones was defending Austin Cindric, winner of Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, after Team Penske teammate Logano unleashed an expletive-laden rant about Cindric around the halfway mark of the race. Logano was furious he did not receive the help he needed from Cindric, which allowed rival Toyota driver Bubba Wallace to win the second stage and earn valuable bonus points.

“Way to go Austin. Way to go. You dumb (expletive). Way to (expletive) go,” Logano said on his team radio. “What a stupid (expletive). He just gave it to him. Gave Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What the (expletive).”

Jones was angered by Logano’s rant and in six social media posts congratulated Cindric, called Logano selfish and celebrated Logano being disqualified for failing postrace inspection.

“Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him,” Jones wrote. “Some people are ‘hooray for our team as long as I’m the star’ as every team has them. Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious.”

When told of Jones’ comments on a Tuesday appearance of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” Logano said he was unaware of them. Once he was told, Logano asked: “Has Chipper Jones ever driven a race car at Talladega? That would be my first question. I’m pretty certain he hasn’t.

“That’s like me saying something about baseball. I know nothing about baseball. That’s like me saying something that he did something in baseball that was wrong. That doesn’t matter.”

Logano continued by saying that as a former professional athlete, Jones should understand there was more to the situation than what he saw on television. Jones grew up outside Daytona International Speedway and was once the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.

“Chipper Jones, he seems like a cool dude, he’s done a lot, right? He’s a pretty popular, good baseball player, but he’s not a race car driver, and I know he wasn’t in the room with us when we set in place the way things are supposed to go,” Logano said. “You would think somebody that has been in professional sports and has been in meetings like that would probably take a step back and say, ‘Man, there’s probably more to the story here than what there is.’ I’m surprised it went that way. Maybe he was just bored. I don’t know what his situation is. I tell you I don’t care.”

Logano said he and Cindric cleared the air in Penske’s Monday meeting.

“Austin and I talked about it. We’ve got to move forward. That’s what it is,” he said. “I explained my side. He understood. We move on. There’s no sense in airing our dirty laundry and airing out what the actual rules are because that’s private information that doesn’t need to be out to everybody. But the facts are that what we set in place wasn’t happening and that’s why I got frustrated. Like I said, we talked about it and we moved on.”

Logano did acknowledge that he probably should not have hit the radio button and “spouted off so much.”

“Probably blew up into a little bigger situation than it needed to, but the conversation, either way, needed to happen. Just more people are talking about it now,” he added.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.