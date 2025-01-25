Lobsinger, Western Michigan Broncos square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas

Western Michigan Broncos (5-13, 2-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-10, 2-4 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Central Michigan and Western Michigan face off on Saturday.

The Chippewas are 4-3 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 2-4 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Central Michigan is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.8 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

