Lliteras and North Florida host Central Arkansas

North Florida Ospreys (13-13, 6-7 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-20, 2-11 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Central Arkansas after Nate Lliteras scored 20 points in North Florida’s 83-70 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 6-6 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks sixth in the ASUN with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 2.1.

The Ospreys are 6-7 in conference matchups. North Florida ranks second in the ASUN with 16.1 assists per game led by Jaylen Smith averaging 5.8.

Central Arkansas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 6.6 more points per game (83.8) than Central Arkansas allows (77.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 10.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Bears. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jasai Miles is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.