Livingston leads Utah State against Air Force after 22-point game

Utah State Aggies (2-18, 1-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-9, 1-7 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Air Force after Elise Livingston scored 22 points in Utah State’s 70-64 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons have gone 7-3 at home. Air Force averages 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-7 in MWC play. Utah State ranks ninth in the MWC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 3.5.

Air Force scores 64.6 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 78.9 Utah State gives up. Utah State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the past 10 games.

Heaton is averaging 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.