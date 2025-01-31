LIU takes on Chicago State on 3-game slide

Long Island Sharks (10-14, 6-3 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-20, 2-5 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU comes into the matchup against Chicago State after losing three in a row.

The Cougars have gone 1-4 in home games. Chicago State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Sharks have gone 6-3 against NEC opponents. LIU is second in the NEC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Shadrak Lasu averaging 7.0.

Chicago State scores 60.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 67.8 LIU allows. LIU’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Spinelli is averaging 8.2 points for the Cougars. Jalen Forrest is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lasu is averaging 6.1 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.