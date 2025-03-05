LIU plays in NEC Tournament against the Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (4-27, 4-12 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (16-15, 12-4 NEC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -11.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays in the NEC Tournament against Chicago State.

The Sharks have gone 12-4 against NEC teams, with a 4-11 record in non-conference play. LIU ranks third in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Cougars are 4-12 against NEC teams. Chicago State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

LIU is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Davis is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Gabe Spinelli is averaging 8.8 points for the Cougars. Jalen Forrest is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.