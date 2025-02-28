LIU plays Fairleigh Dickinson following Williams’ 23-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-3, 14-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-21, 3-11 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Janessa Williams scored 23 points in LIU’s 66-58 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Sharks have gone 6-7 at home. LIU is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 14-0 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LIU is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 67.1 LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Sirviva Legions is averaging 14.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ava Renninger is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.5 points. Teneisia Brown is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 65.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.