LIU plays Cent. Conn. St. following Davis’ 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (14-6, 5-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (10-13, 6-2 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Cent. Conn. St. after Brent Davis scored 20 points in LIU’s 85-80 overtime loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Sharks have gone 6-3 at home. LIU ranks third in the NEC in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Shadrak Lasu paces the Sharks with 7.0 boards.

The Blue Devils are 5-2 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-1 in one-possession games.

LIU makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Davis is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Haid is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.