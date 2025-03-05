LIU and Cent. Conn. St. face off for conference matchup

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-18, 9-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (6-22, 3-12 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sirviva Legions and LIU host Belle Lanpher and Cent. Conn. St. in NEC play Thursday.

The Sharks are 6-8 in home games. LIU ranks ninth in the NEC with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Janessa Williams averaging 5.4.

The Blue Devils are 9-6 against NEC opponents.

LIU averages 53.4 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 67.0 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 61.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 67.3 LIU gives up to opponents.

The Sharks and Blue Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Legions is shooting 39.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Sharks. Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dagny Slomack is shooting 43.4% and averaging 8.9 points for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.