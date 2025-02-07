Little Rock visits Morehead State following Coleman’s 22-point game

Little Rock Trojans (11-11, 9-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-15, 3-10 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces Little Rock after Chrishawn Coleman scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 63-57 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Eagles are 5-7 on their home court. Morehead State gives up 72.9 points and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Trojans are 9-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Morehead State averages 66.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 66.2 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Morehead State has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.5 points. Coleman is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Emerald Parker is averaging 6.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.