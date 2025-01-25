Little Rock visits Lindenwood after Futrell’s 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (12-7, 6-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-11, 4-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Little Rock after Anias Futrell scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 72-68 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions have gone 8-1 at home. Lindenwood is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 6-2 in conference games. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ante Beljan averaging 2.4.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Futrell is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Markeith Browning II is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Beljan is averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.