Little Rock Trojans play in OVC Tournament against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (21-11, 13-8 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (14-15, 12-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock and Southern Indiana play in the OVC Tournament.

The Trojans are 12-8 against OVC opponents and 2-7 in non-conference play. Little Rock is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Screaming Eagles’ record in OVC play is 13-8. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 5.1.

Little Rock scores 62.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 62.9 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emerald Parker is averaging 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Jayla Brooks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shafford averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Meredith Raley is shooting 61.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

