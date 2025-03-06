Little Rock Trojans and UT Martin Skyhawks play in OVC Tournament

UT Martin Skyhawks (14-18, 10-11 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (18-13, 12-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays in the OVC Tournament against UT Martin.

The Trojans’ record in OVC games is 12-8, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Little Rock ranks fourth in the OVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 3.5.

The Skyhawks are 10-11 in OVC play. UT Martin scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Little Rock makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UT Martin has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Jordan Jefferson is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Josue Grullon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Tarence Guinyard is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.