Little Rock Trojans and the Eastern Illinois Panthers meet in Saint Charles, Missouri

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-15, 1-8 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (13-7, 7-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Eastern Illinois at Hyland Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri.

The Trojans have a 6-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Little Rock is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers have a 4-7 record against non-conference oppponents. Eastern Illinois is fifth in the OVC scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Nakyel Shelton averaging 6.6.

Little Rock averages 69.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 73.0 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 68.7 points per game, 2.1 more than the 66.6 Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Panthers match up Monday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Zion Fruster is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.