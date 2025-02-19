Little Rock hosts Wernli and Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (18-7, 14-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-12, 11-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) plays Little Rock after Gracy Wernli scored 23 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 75-56 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 7-5 in home games. Little Rock has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions have gone 14-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Little Rock’s average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.6 points for the Lions. Wernli is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.