Little Rock hosts Southeast Missouri State following McCully’s 30-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-19, 2-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (12-11, 10-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Little Rock after Lexi McCully scored 30 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 67-56 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans are 6-4 in home games. Little Rock is ninth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 29.3 rebounds. Emerald Parker paces the Trojans with 6.4 boards.

The Redhawks are 2-12 in conference matchups. Southeast Missouri State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Little Rock’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Little Rock has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The Trojans and Redhawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is averaging 15.6 points for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14 points. McCully is shooting 36.8% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

