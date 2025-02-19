Lipscomb takes on North Alabama after Holcomb’s 30-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (16-9, 9-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-13, 7-7 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays North Alabama after Jalyn Holcomb scored 30 points in Lipscomb’s 86-72 victory over the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Lions have gone 8-3 at home. North Alabama is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bisons are 9-5 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

North Alabama averages 68.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 68.2 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Vinson is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.