Lipscomb takes on Central Arkansas after Anderson’s 21-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (13-7, 5-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-15, 1-6 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Central Arkansas after Joe Anderson scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 74-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Central Arkansas has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bisons have gone 5-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Central Arkansas scores 71.8 points, 5.5 more per game than the 66.3 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 79.0 points per game, 1.7 more than the 77.3 Central Arkansas gives up to opponents.

The Bears and Bisons match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Cato is averaging 15 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bears. Layne Taylor is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 19.5 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.