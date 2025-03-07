Lipscomb plays North Alabama in ASUN Tournament

North Alabama Lions (13-16, 8-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-10, 12-6 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays in the ASUN Tournament against North Alabama.

The Bisons’ record in ASUN games is 12-6, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. Lipscomb ranks fourth in the ASUN with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vinson averaging 4.8.

The Lions’ record in ASUN play is 8-10. North Alabama averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Lipscomb makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). North Alabama averages 67.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 68.3 Lipscomb allows to opponents.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 14.5 points and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is averaging 14 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. India Howard is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.