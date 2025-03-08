Lipscomb plays North Alabama in ASUN Tournament

North Alabama Lions (13-16, 8-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-10, 12-6 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays North Alabama in the ASUN Tournament.

The Bisons are 12-6 against ASUN opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Lipscomb is 8-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions’ record in ASUN games is 8-10. North Alabama is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Lipscomb makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). North Alabama has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Vinson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Lions. India Howard is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.