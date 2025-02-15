Lipscomb plays FGCU following Ognacevic’s 30-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-12, 9-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (18-8, 10-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts FGCU after Jacob Ognacevic scored 30 points in Lipscomb’s 93-60 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons are 9-3 on their home court. Lipscomb is the leader in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Eagles are 9-4 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks fifth in the ASUN scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 9.4.

Lipscomb averages 79.6 points, 10.3 more per game than the 69.3 FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Anderson is averaging 10.5 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

