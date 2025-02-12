Lipscomb hosts Bellarmine following Treadwell’s 23-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (14-11, 5-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-8, 8-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Lipscomb after Skylar Treadwell scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 87-84 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons have gone 11-2 in home games. Lipscomb has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 5-7 in conference games. Bellarmine is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Knights face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ainhoa Cea is averaging 7.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bisons. Bella Vinson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals. Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.