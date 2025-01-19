Lions CB Amik Robertson hurt and QB Jared Goff misses a series in playoff game vs. Commanders

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson suffered an elbow injury on the Washington Commanders’ second snap and walked off the field in tears in Saturday night’s divisional playoff game.

Robertson was ruled out for the game. He was hurt tackling receiver Terry McLaurin.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was evaluated for a concussion and missed one possession after taking a hit while defending a pick-6. Backup Teddy Bridgewater filled in and led a touchdown drive.

Commanders guard Sam Cosmi suffered a knee injury when Brian Robinson ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter. Cosmi’s right leg bent awkwardly and he limped off the field. He was later ruled out.

Robertson’s injury created another challenge for a short-handed defense as it tried to contain rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is helped off the field against the Washington Commanders after being injured during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig

Robertson played well in Detroit’s previous game, slowing down Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

Washington receiver Olamide Zaccheaus left in the second quarter with a groin injury.

Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu injured a hamstring in the third quarter.

