Lindsey and UMass Lowell host Maine

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-15, 0-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-10, 4-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell visits Maine after Abbey Lindsey scored 20 points in UMass Lowell’s 64-43 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Black Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Maine ranks seventh in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The River Hawks are 0-5 in conference play. UMass Lowell is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maine averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 47.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 60.8 Maine allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Bornemann is averaging 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Black Bears. Olivia Rockwood is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maddie Rice is averaging 6.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Lindsey is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 50.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.