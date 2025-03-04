Lindenwood takes on Morehead State in OVC Tournament

Morehead State Eagles (15-16, 10-10 OVC) vs. Lindenwood Lions (15-16, 10-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood squares off against Morehead State in the OVC Tournament.

The Lions’ record in OVC games is 10-10, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Lindenwood ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Jadis Jones paces the Lions with 5.9 boards.

The Eagles are 10-10 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lindenwood averages 71.6 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 68.6 Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lions. Reggie Bass is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kenny White Jr. is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.