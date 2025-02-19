Lindenwood takes on Little Rock following Jones’ 27-point performance

Lindenwood Lions (13-14, 8-8 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (17-10, 11-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Little Rock after Jadis Jones scored 27 points in Lindenwood’s 81-78 overtime victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 8-4 in home games. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC scoring 68.7 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Lions are 8-8 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Lindenwood averages 5.4 more points per game (70.8) than Little Rock gives up (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markeith Browning II is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lions. Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.