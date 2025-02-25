Lindenwood (MO) visits Western Illinois following McCowan’s 35-point performance

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-7, 16-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-14, 7-11 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Lindenwood (MO) after Raegan McCowan scored 35 points in Western Illinois’ 86-80 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Leathernecks have gone 8-5 in home games.

The Lions are 16-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) is eighth in the OVC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 6.6.

Western Illinois averages 70.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 63.6 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.5 points per game, 1.6 more than the 66.9 Western Illinois gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCowan is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Allie Meadows is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.