Lindenwood (MO) takes on Western Illinois in OVC Tournament

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-15, 10-12 OVC) vs. Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-9, 16-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) faces Western Illinois in the OVC Tournament.

The Lions have gone 16-4 against OVC opponents, with a 4-5 record in non-conference play. Lindenwood (MO) ranks eighth in the OVC in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Brooke Coffey leads the Lions with 6.4 boards.

The Leathernecks’ record in OVC action is 10-12.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Mya Skoff is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Raegan McCowan is scoring 21.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Leathernecks. Mia Nicastro is averaging 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.