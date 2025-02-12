Lindenwood (MO) takes home win streak into matchup with Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (8-16, 3-11 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (16-7, 12-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Lions face Morehead State.

The Lions have gone 11-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-11 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is the top team in the OVC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Aileen Marquez averaging 6.0.

Lindenwood (MO) is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Lindenwood (MO) have averaged.

The Lions and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.9 points. Brooke Coffey is averaging 11.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Katie Novik is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

