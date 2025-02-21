Lindenwood (MO) Lions play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, aim for 11th straight win

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (19-7, 15-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-21, 3-14 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) looks to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks are 4-9 in home games. Southeast Missouri State allows 73.9 points and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Lions are 15-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southeast Missouri State averages 62.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 64.2 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.9 Southeast Missouri State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is averaging 10.7 points for the Redhawks. Ainaya Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.5 points for the Lions. Mya Skoff is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.