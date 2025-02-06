Lindenwood (MO) Lions face the UT Martin Skyhawks, seek 6th straight win

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (14-7, 10-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-14, 6-6 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) seeks to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over UT Martin.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-6 at home. UT Martin has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 10-2 in conference games. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

UT Martin averages 66.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 65.3 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 68.5 UT Martin gives up to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 7.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 11.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.